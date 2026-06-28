Why did Uruguay FA deny charter flights to Marcelo Bielsa, Federico Valverde and squad after World Cup elimination?

Uruguay suffered a major setback following their 1-0 defeat to Spain in what was their final opportunity to secure a place in the knockout stage. Had they managed to win, qualification would have been within their grasp. Uruguay's loss against Spain sent the two-time world champions crashing out of the tournament at the group stage. (AP)

However, the loss instead sent the two-time world champions crashing out of the tournament at the group stage. Now, another development has emerged that is unlikely to be welcomed within the Uruguay camp.

Uruguay team denied charter services Following elimination from a tournament, teams are typically permitted, and often expected, to return home together using arrangements made by their national federation. Uruguay would likely have anticipated a similar plan after their group-stage exit.

However, a surprising twist has emerged, with the Uruguayan Football Association reportedly deciding not to provide charter flight services for the national team squad.

As a result, players and staff may now have to rely on commercial flights for their journey back home.

Martin Charquero, a football journalist based in Montevideo, Uruguay reported the federation’s decision to cancel the charter.