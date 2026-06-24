US visa delays explained? Reddit user's post on H-1B, student visas ‘misuse’ stirs debate with India in focus

As frustration grows over US visa delays, refusals and administrative processing, a Reddit post has sparked discussion by claiming that the tighter scrutiny is the result of years of alleged misuse of American visa programs. The post prompted a wide-ranging discussion, with several commenters expressing differing views on the reasons behind increased visa scrutiny. (X/@DamionMitch)

The post, shared on Reddit, argued that recent immigration measures are not solely the product of the current administration but a response to long-standing concerns over fraud and abuse involving certain visa categories.

The claims reflect the opinions of the Reddit user and have not been independently verified by HT.com.

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What Reddit post says about visa delays The Reddit user acknowledged that many applicants, including physicians, have been affected by visa delays and processing issues but argued that they had been “caught in the crossfire."

According to the post, authorities have become more aggressive in enforcing immigration rules following what the user described as years of abuse involving the H-1B program, alleged student visa fraud and practices such as Day 1 CPT enrolments and pursuing multiple master's degrees to extend one's stay in the United States.

"There has been a lot of fraud and corruption with H-1B basically from the IT sector," the user wrote, while also alleging that officials are paying closer attention to whether applicants' activities match the purpose declared in their DS-160 visa applications.

The Redditor concluded that a “sledgehammer approach” had now been adopted after decades of what they viewed as inadequate enforcement.

Reddit users debate India's role The post prompted a wide-ranging discussion, with several commenters expressing differing views on the reasons behind increased visa scrutiny.

One user argued that authorities had tightened oversight because of alleged misuse of visa programs over many years and claimed that efforts had focused on preventing abuse rather than imposing broader travel restrictions.

Another commenter suggested that applicants from countries perceived to have higher levels of previous visa misuse were now facing greater scrutiny during the visa process, while another wrote that India had also been part of the broader issue.

These comments represent opinions expressed by Reddit users and have not been independently verified.

US visa delays and technical disruptions The discussion comes weeks after widespread technical issues disrupted US visa processing for applicants in India and several other countries.

Previously, USTravelDocs, the primary platform used by US consulates in India for visa fee payments and interview scheduling, experienced prolonged technical problems that affected applicants across multiple visa categories, including B1/B2, F-1, H-1B and immigrant visas.

The issues reportedly caused payment failures, login errors and appointment scheduling disruptions at a time of high visa demand. The US State Department acknowledged the problems and said it was working to resolve them.