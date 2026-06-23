₹38 LPA vs $60,000: 29-year-old with ₹75 lakh savings asks Reddit if he should switch jobs for early retirement

A 29-year-old professional earning ₹38 LPA has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving an offer for a $60,000-a-year (around ₹56 lakh) contract role, asking whether the switch could help him achieve his goal of retiring by the age of 35. The man works remotely and lives with his parents in his hometown. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a post titled “Career switch decision”, the user said he currently has a package of ₹38 LPA, receives monthly payouts of ₹2.32 lakh, and gets additional contributions of ₹27,000 to his provident fund (PF) and ₹11,000 to the National Pension System (NPS). He said that the new opportunity offers an annual package of $60,000 but comes without benefits such as PF, NPS, health insurance or gratuity.

“I am 29 years old, with an annual package of 38 LPA, monthly payouts of 2.32 Lakh and 27k in PF and 11k in NPS. I am getting another opportunity, a contract role, for annual package of 60k USD. but it does not have any nps/pf/insurance/ gratuity etc.,” the user wrote, adding, “Although I have an ongoing 3-year-old health insurance and about 5-year-old term insurance.”

He shared that he is married and his spouse earns enough to support herself. He further revealed that he currently has ₹75 lakh in savings, a ₹3 lakh emergency fund and monthly expenses capped at ₹75,000. He also said that he does not pay rent as he works remotely and lives with his parents in his hometown.

“The reason why I'm inclined towards switching is that by all means I want to take retirement at 35,” he wrote, asking fellow users 2 questions: whether he should accept the new role and whether retiring at 35 without any additional income would be possible.