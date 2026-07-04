Is Chick-fil-A open on 4th of July? Here's what's open and closed - All on banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx

The Fourth of July has arrived, and whether you are seeking to purchase some last-minute refreshments and snacks for a gathering or to enjoy a meal, consumers will have a wide array of shopping and dining options available on Saturday. On July 4th, many retail and dining establishments will be open, including McDonald's and Starbucks. However, banks and post offices will be closed. Verify hours with local locations before visiting.

Most national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurant chains will be operational on Independence Day; however, banks and post offices will remain closed. Additionally, the stock market will be closed on Friday, July 3, as the Fourth of July is a federal holiday and occurs on a Saturday this year.

The origins of the Fourth of July trace back to July 4, 1776, when the United States officially adopted the Declaration of Independence.

The annual observance, however, did not become a consistent event until after the War of 1812. During this period, significant events like the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad were intentionally scheduled to align with the Fourth of July celebrations, as noted by the Library of Congress. On June 28, 1870, Congress enacted legislation designating Independence Day as a federal holiday.

Here is all the essential information regarding what establishments are open and closed on the Fourth of July. It is advisable to verify the hours of operation and any closures with your local store or restaurant online prior to departing from home, as these can differ by location.

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Are Chick-fil-A restaurants open on July 4? In contrast to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. remain open on July 4th. The hours of operation differ by location. It is advisable to verify the hours of your local Chick-fil-A restaurant by using the Chick-fil-A App, visiting the restaurant's social media pages, or by reaching out to them directly.

The majority of restaurant chains will continue to operate on July 4, including McDonald's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Dunkin, and Wendy's, among others.

It is advisable to verify the specific holiday hours through the company's app or by contacting your nearest location.

Are banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx operational on July 4th? Will mail be delivered? Independence Day is recognized as a holiday by the USPS, as stated on the agency's website, which indicates that mail delivery will not take place and post offices will be closed for retail services on July 4. However, post offices will operate normally on Friday, July 3, with regular mail delivery scheduled.

UPS and FedEx will not provide pickup or delivery services on the Fourth of July. According to the company's website, UPS Store locations may be closed, and FedEx Office hours will also be adjusted.

As it is a federal holiday, the majority of bank branches will be closed on July 4. Customers are advised to verify specific holiday hours with their local bank branch.

Are retail establishments open on July 4th? Yes, the majority of national retailers will be open on July 4, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, IKEA, Target, TJ Maxx, and Bass Pro Shop, among others.

It is advisable to verify the specific holiday hours through the company's app or by contacting your nearest location.

Are grocery stores open on July 4th? Most grocery chains will remain open on July 4, although some may operate under reduced hours.

Kroger says on its website that its stores will function during regular hours; however, the hours for pharmacies and clinics may differ. Other chains, including Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, Whole Foods, and Meijer, have historically been open on Independence Day. Trader Joe's has announced on its website that all locations will close at 5 p.m. local time on this holiday.