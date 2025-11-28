Sundar Pichai’s Thanksgiving tweet: Indian-origin CEO shows off his Nano Banana Pro skills

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a special post on Thanksgiving. While wishing everyone, he shared an infographic which captures the top search trends on Google around the holiday. He revealed that he created it using Nano Banana Pro. Sundar Pichai’s Thanksgiving tweet has prompted various remarks on X. (AFP)

“Happy Thanksgiving to all celebrating! Asked @NanoBanana pro to turn Thanksgiving search trends into an infographic for a table placemat - hope it sparks some fun dinner conversations,” he tweeted.

How did social media react?

An individual joked, “Crazy how the turkey has clearer KPIs than our quarterly roadmap.” Another added, “Thanksgiving level: making data science part of the dinner table. Honestly, iconic.”

A third commented, “Gemini turning search trends into a holiday placemat! That's AI making family dinners way more data-driven and fun! Next up should be AI predicting who wins the post-turkey nap contest. Thanks for the clever inspiration.”

A fourth wrote, “That’s a great idea for a placemat. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family! Reflecting on food traditions actually brought back a memory: an American colleague once told me, ‘I’m sorry I can’t invite you, you’re vegetarian.’ And a UK colleague who was a vegetarian himself still cooked a full traditional turkey for his family. It’s amazing how food traditions evolve across cultures, whether it’s search trends for turkey and stuffing, or a universal appreciation for dosa and thayir sadam. Enjoy the food and the company!”

What is Nano Banana Pro?

It is the latest AI-backed Google editing tool, which the company claims has “state-of-the-art reasoning and real-world knowledge to visualise information better than ever before.”

“With Nano Banana Pro, now you can: Generate more accurate, context-rich visuals based on enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information.”

Since its release, many have utilised the AI tool to transform lengthy texts into engaging infographics.