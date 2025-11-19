Elon Musk’s one-word reply to Sundar Pichai’s ‘Geminiii’ tweet amid release of Gemini 3

Sundar Pichai shared an interesting tweet as Google unveiled its most advanced AI model to date, Gemini 3. The post has prompted reactions from many, including one from Elon Musk, CEO of Google’s rival in the AI race, xAI. Elon Musk’s response to Sundar Pichai’s post has received several reactions on X. (Reuters, AFP)

In his tweet, shared a few hours ago, Pichai wrote, “Geminiii,” adding extra letters at the end of the word “Gemini,” which also signifies three in Roman numerals. Reacting to the post within less than an hour, Elon Musk wrote, “Congrats.”

Both Pichai and Musk’s posts received tons of reactions from people. While some said they loved seeing two powerful personalities interact on social media, others speculated about collaboration between xAI and Google.

What did social media say?

An individual, replying to Elon Musk’s tweet, wrote, “You have to partner with them at some point; the love is strong.” Another added, “That’s some bro hood.”

A third posted, “Imagine a model so impressive that even competitors are tweeting positively about it.” A fourth commented, “I love both of you guys.”

About Gemini 3:

In a note, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai described this AI model as its “most intelligent,” adding that it combines “all of Gemini’s capabilities together.”

“It’s state-of-the-art in reasoning, built to grasp depth and nuance — whether it’s perceiving the subtle clues in a creative idea, or peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem. Gemini 3 is also much better at figuring out the context and intent behind your request, so you get what you need with less prompting,” he added.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said that Gemini 3 is the “best model in the world” for multimodal understanding.