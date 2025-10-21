Who is Karthik Narain? Sundar Pichai welcomes ex-Accenture CTO as Google Cloud’s Chief Product and Business Officer

Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer, a move that signals the company’s continued push to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence and enterprise technology space. The announcement was made by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian through a LinkedIn post. Sundar Pichai introduced Karthik Narain as Google Cloud’s Chief Product and Business Officer.(LinkedIn)

(Also read: Sundar Pichai reacts to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ‘going bananas’ for Google Gemini’s Nano Banana)

Kurian wrote: “Today we welcome Karthik Narain to Google Cloud as Chief Product & Business Officer. He will lead product and engineering teams across cloud, developer, data and Applied AI, the go-to-market organisation, and work closely with Google Public Sector. Karthik’s proven track record with clients, along with his unparalleled depth of experience in developing enterprise technology solutions, will accelerate our customers’ journey into the AI era. Welcome to the team, Karthik!”

Narain’s response

In response, Narain shared Kurian’s post and expressed his enthusiasm for his new role. “After more than 25 years in the tech consulting industry, I am excited to share the next chapter of my career - I am joining @GoogleCloud as its first Chief Product & Business Officer,” Narain wrote. “This is an incredible opportunity to combine my expertise in engineering and product strategy, and my experience with enterprise systems and business processes with Google’s world-class foundational technologies and cutting-edge AI innovation to drive profound digital transformation. The opportunity to unlock immense value for Google Cloud’s customers and partners is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Sundar Pichai congratulates

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also welcomed Narain to the team, highlighting his leadership role in shaping Google Cloud’s growth. “I’m excited that Karthik Narain is joining Google Cloud as its Chief Product and Business Officer, a key leader on Thomas Kurian's exceptional team. Karthik will partner closely with our Cloud customers as they transform their businesses with AI. In his new role, Karthik will help accelerate the strong growth we are already seeing in Google Cloud. Just over a week ago, we announced Gemini Enterprise, which has had a really positive response. Much more to come, welcome Karthik!” Pichai wrote on LinkedIn.

Who is Karthik Narain?

Before joining Google, Karthik Narain served as Chief Technology Officer at Accenture. According to a report by Business World, he previously held the position of Group Executive - Technology at Accenture. Between 2005 and 2015, he was Vice President and Vertical Head for High Tech, Software & Platforms, and Automotive at HCLTech.

Narain holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.