Can AI one day replace Sundar Pichai as Google’s CEO? Indian-origin tech boss answers

Sundar Pichai, in a recent interview, opened up about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). He explained how AI will soon be able to perform “complex tasks.” During the discussion, he also addressed whether the tech can one day replace a company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sundar Pichai said no one is immune to the AI bubble burst. (Bloomberg)

“I think what a CEO does is maybe one of the easier things maybe for an AI to do one day,” he told in a BBC interview when asked if an AI model can one day do his job. He further discussed the need for people to adapt, as this technology will eliminate some jobs but also “evolve and transition” others.

Is Google immune to the AI bubble burst?

The Indian-origin boss shared that he doesn’t think there's anyone who won’t be impacted by the AI bubble burst. "I think no company is going to be immune, including us.”

However, he warned that the industry can "overshoot" in investment cycles. “We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound.”

He added, “I expect AI to be the same. So I think it's both rational and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this.”

Discussing how Google might be impacted, the CEO stated that the company is prepared to ride out the AI market turbulence due to its “own full stack of technologies.”

Don’t "blindly trust" AI: Sundar Pichai

This is what Pichai warned during the interview. He explained that AI models are "prone to errors" and users shouldn’t solely rely on them.

“This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information.”

Talking about the usefulness of AI, the Google leader noted that it can help someone who wants to write creatively. However, users also "have to learn to use these tools for what they're good at, and not blindly trust everything they say".