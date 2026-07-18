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    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos donate ₹327 crore towards sustainable fashion innovation

    Years after sewing her own prom dress because her family couldn't afford one, Lauren Sánchez is helping shape fashion's future

    Published on: Jul 18, 2026, 17:05:56 IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
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    Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have pledged $34 million (around 327 crore) to support sustainable fashion research and emerging creative talent through the Bezos Earth Fund. The funding will back institutions developing next-generation biodegradable fibres that could replace conventional materials such as polyester and cotton. Researchers are working on innovations, including plastic-free synthetic silk and bacteria-made threads, which could significantly reduce the fashion industry’s environmental footprint.

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

    “When you start asking questions about what clothes could be made of, the answers are incredible,” Sánchez, vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, told The Wall Street Journal. “We’re investing in the scientists changing what fabric is actually made from. The future of fashion is being invented right now.”

    The announcement also reflects Sánchez’s personal journey. She recalled sewing her own red prom dress because buying one was beyond her family’s means.

    The Bezos Earth Fund operates independently of Amazon, which has separately committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

    • Aadrika Sominder
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aadrika Sominder

      Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Donate ₹327 Crore Towards Sustainable Fashion Innovation
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Donate ₹327 Crore Towards Sustainable Fashion Innovation
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