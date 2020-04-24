How Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s office space was turned into a quarantine facility, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:30 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri had offered their four-storey personal office space for treating Covid-19 patients. Gauri, an interior designer, has now shared a glimpse of the office which has been totally transformed into a quarantine zone under the guidance of the BMC.

Gauri shared a video, originally shared by the Meer Foundation, on Instagram and wrote, “#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk.”

The video gives a sneak peek into the office which is now equipped with 22 beds placed at a safe distance from each other. Farah Khan reacted to the video, “Well done you two.”

When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.

आमची Mumbai आमची BMC https://t.co/wpY5NFlr10 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

Shah Rukh has also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, said the actor’s contribution will help the healthcare workers immensely.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Replying to the minister, Shah Rukh said everyone is united in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy,” the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

The 54-year-old superstar had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the crisis. The actor has taken the help of his other companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.

Shah Rukh along with Gauri and business partners -- Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta -- will be contributing to the PM-Cares Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meer Foundation has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

(With PTI inputs)

