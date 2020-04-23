Shah Rukh Khan on working with Aishwarya Rai: ‘It’s a shame the most beautiful woman in the world was my sister’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:35 IST

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, two of the biggest A-listers in Bollywood, have featured in quite a few films together but never had a love story with a happy ending. The fact that Shah Rukh regrets the most is that he got to play her brother in their first film together, Josh, 20 years ago.

Shah Rukh had once expressed his disappointment over such failed opportunities when he got to share the screen space with her but the two never played the lead couple. He had said in jest at an award ceremony while presenting the trophy to Aishwarya, “I have been very unlucky with Aishwarya. Its a shame that in our first film (Josh), Aishwarya, the most beautiful woman in the world, in the universe and even beyond on all the planets, was my sister. She played my twin sister and people even told me that we look alike. I am still living in this misunderstanding that though I played her brother, I at least look like her.”

Aishwarya's speech after receiving the award from SRK. (Part 1)



Mentions Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol.



"We love you and miss you Sri ji" #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/adB9IBGepI — Stevie Budd (@Oxynom) November 18, 2018

Talking about their second film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Everything was in place but I left her and when I returned, she had left me. I have been very lucky that I never got the opportunity where she could love me, I could love her (on screen).”

Aishwarya's speech after receiving the award from SRK. (Part 1)



Mentions Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol.



"We love you and miss you Sri ji" #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/adB9IBGepI — Stevie Budd (@Oxynom) November 18, 2018

Recalling his love story with Aishwarya in their third film, he said, “Mohabbatein me ye bhootni thi (She was a ghost in Mohabbatein).” Aishwarya had a short role in the film which had Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and served as a launch pad for six youngsters - Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jugal Hansraj and Kim Sharma.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor reveals how she fell in love with Anand Ahuja post Neerja release, he teases her for getting emotional. See pic

Also read: Aishwarya Rai felt bizarre post engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, he calls her a ‘football hooligan’

He went on to say, “I was trying a lot to do a normal film with her where we could get out of these brother-sister things.” He even said, “We have now become parents and meet outside our children’s school when we pick up our kids.” He apologised her for not attending her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday party but mentioned that his younger son AbRam had attended the bash and thought Amitabh Bachchan was his grandfather too. “I am sorry my son made your father-in-law my papa, I have a working problem with her (Aishwarya).”

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were last seen together in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Aishwarya had a pivotal role in the film, Shah Rukh had a guest appearance in the role of her ex-husband.

Follow @htshowbiz for more