Sonam Kapoor reveals how she fell in love with Anand Ahuja post Neerja release, he teases her for getting emotional. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:05 IST

Sonam Kapoor has shared an emotional note from the days of the release of her award-winning film, Neerja. Sharing a picture from an old photo shoot, she wrote how she took a break after the film’s release to soak in the success and ended up falling in love with Anand Ahuja.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, she wrote, “One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja . This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete.”

Anand, who tied the knot with Sonam in 2018, teased her for being emotional. He wrote in the comments section, “So emooooo my (bunny emoji) ! @sonamkapoor ... not so emo now , na! #EverydayPhenomenal.” She replied in affirmative, “@anandahuja not emo now at all..”

Sonam had played the role of 22-year-old Neerja Bhanot, based on the life of the late flight attendant who sacrificed her life for the safety of the passengers during a plane hijack in 1986. The movie won the National Film Awards - Special Mention and also Best Feature Film Away.

Also read: Sanjay Mishra reveals Pankaj Kapur never shared tiffin on sets of Office Office: ‘It is a problem for me when people behave this way at work’

Sonam was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor which failed to perform at the box office. She has been on a break since then and is currently spending her time in the kitchen during lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more