Sanjay Mishra reveals Pankaj Kapur never shared tiffin on sets of Office Office: ‘It is a problem for me when people behave this way at work’

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:19 IST

Actor Sanjay Mishra’s hit sitcom Office Office is back on television for its re-run amid lockdown. The actor has revealed how no one wanted to play the role of peon on the show and it was he who ended up playing the character.

On being asked about why he chose to take up the show, Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “There was no vision before joining the show. Motivation to perform the role, was thought of after signing it (laughs). lss mahine ka kiraya dens hai bhai (I need to pay my monthly rent to my landlord) I cannot go to the landlord and tell him that I refused the role because I didn’t like it.”

Sharing why no one was eager to play the peon on the show, he said, “The character was equally important but it was awkward to wear the khaki among others were well-dressed. However, all those silly thoughts disappeared after an hour of shooting. And, I don’t know the reason but most of the time I was only picked up for the role of peon. Maybe I played the peon well. So peon kaun banega was a big question every morning on the set.”

Sanjay also revealed how co-star Pankaj Kapur, who played the role of a common man Musaddilal, never shared his tiffin and ate alone on the sets. He said, “We used to have lunch together but he never had lunch with us. Neither did he share his tiffin nor did he expect anybody to offer him.” Calling Pankaj a “thorough professional, kaam se kaam, fir salaam,” Sanjay went on to add, “It is a problem for me when people behave this way at work. We are working together, you need to know me I need to know you and I believe it is important for a good performance.”

Sanjay Mishra was recently seen in Kaamyab in the role of a side-actor of Hindi movies who wanted to sign a film to complete his record of featuring in 500 films.

