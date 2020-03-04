Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra’s warm hug is the highlight of Kaamyaab screening, see all pics

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:55 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest presentation Kaamyaab was in spotlight on Tuesday when a screening of the film was held in Mumbai. The actor, whose wife Gauri Khan has also co-produced the film, made an appearance at the screening in style.

The actor posed with the cast and crew of the film on arrival. Looking dapper in a T-shirt, track pants and a comfortable jacket, Shah Rukh was every bit a star at the event. Also seen at the screening were actors Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Netflix’s Little Things actor Mithila Palkar, Manav Kaul, Elli Avrram, Anjana Sukhani and Bhuvan Bam were also seen at the screening.

Shah Rukh Khan with Sanjay Mishra at the screening.

Sanjay Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan greet each other.

Shah Rukh poses with the team of Kaamyaab.

Kaamyaab, starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles, is the story of an ‘extra’, who had worked in Hindi films for many years, wanting to make a comeback for his 500th role. Sanjay plays the lead role.

Manav Kaul, Bhuvan Bam and Rajkummar Rao at the screening.

Kaamyaab team at the screening.

Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Avtar Gill at the screening.

Arjun Kapoor and Chitrangada Singh at the screening.

Mithila Palkar, Isha Talwar, Anjana Sukhani, Elli Avrram at the screening.

Shah Rukh poses with Sanjay Mishra.

The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta. Shah Rukh was reportedly impressed by the film’s idea and decided to produce it under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The company will also produce a Netflix original film, Class of ‘83.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has not signed any film post the debacle of his last film, Zero. The film, which saw Shah Rukh play a dwarf, sank at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Kaif’s portrayal of an emotionally scarred film actor came in for much appreciation.

While speculation has been rife about Shah Rukh’s film, several reports suggest that he might be keen on working in a film, directed by Tamil director Atlee. There are reports that he was impressed by the story idea that director duo, Raj & DK, narrated to him, some time back. There is speculation about Rajkumar Hirani directing a film with the actor too.

Shah Rukh’s production company remains busy – they will produce n Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas next.

(All pics by Viral Bhayani)

