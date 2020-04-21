Sonam Kapoor aces Madhubala’s iconic pose from Mughal-e-Azam song, reiterates ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:30 IST

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a gorgeous picture of herself dressed as Anarkali from Mughal-e-Azam. The still is from a photo shoot that the actor earlier did with a magazine.

Sonam is seen dressed exactly like Madhubala in the famous song from, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from the K Asif film. Considered the last stand of Anarkali (Madhubala) against Emperor Akbar (Prithviraj Chauhan), the song was lavishly shot. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “Pyaar kiya to darna kya.”

The post got much love from industry colleagues as well as fans. The post has already garnered more than 92,000 likes within an hour.

Interestingly, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja had dressed as Salim and Anarkali in November 2019 for Halloween. Sharing the pictures, Sonam had written: “Pyaar kiya to darna kya... #BhaaneHalloween #bhaane #mughleazam #anarkali.”

Sonamis currently with her husband during the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. She has been sharing pictures and videos of how the duo spent time at home. Posting a picture of the walnut cake she prepared, Sonam wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.” The actor, seen in a black dress with some jewellery, is working in the kitchen and shows off the cake baked by her.



