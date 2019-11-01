Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand transform into Anarkali and Prince Salim on Halloween. See pics here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:14 IST

When it comes to fashion, no one can come close to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. And, she is capable of getting the context right too, just as she did on Halloween, by giving a spin to the costume convention. She chose to turn into Anarkali from the iconic Mughal-e-Azam for the occasion.

Sharing three pictures (a little late in the day perhaps) on Halloween, Sonam wrote: “Pyaar kiya to darna kya... #BhaaneHalloween #bhaane #mughleazam #anarkali.” For the occasion, she picked clothes from her husband Anand Ahuja’s clothes brand Bhane. In one picture, even Anand is dressed like Prince Salim. Sonam gets her look spot on - from clothes, jewelry to even her expression. Anand compliments her in every way.

Many other Bollywood stars celebrated the festival--early in the day, actor Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan. While he was in Dabangg 3’s Chulbul Pandey look, she decided to show up as a Los Angeles cop. It has led to speculation that Preity might have a cameo in Dabangg 3.

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s little girl turned into an adorable witch on the occasion while Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira too dressed up for the occasion. Sharing a picture, Soha had written: “Peek a boo!! #happyhalloween.

Sonam saw the release of her film, The Zoya Factor, which failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, it tells the story of advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. The film also stars Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Prior to that, she featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, with Rajkummar Rao and dad Anil Kapoor. The film, too, failed to impress at the ticket windows. The film’s narrative had same-sex romance at its core and was centred around a typical Punjabi family.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:09 IST