Aishwarya Rai felt bizarre post engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, he calls her a ‘football hooligan’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:41 IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating 13 years of marriage in the company of their daughter Aaradhya amid the lockdown. While the two cannot go out to celebrate the day, the couple isn’t known to party anyway. From sharing their love for football to their decision to live private lives, there’s a lot that defines the popular couple’s relationship.

Here are some interesting facts they revealed about each other in the past.

Here’s what Abhishek has learnt from Aishwarya

Abhishek and Aishwarya have rarely ever denied or confirmed any kind of rumours about themselves or their family. Opening up about how the couple prefers to keep it private, Abhishek had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t react to any speculation; my wife taught me that a long time ago. One of her favourite phrases is, ‘It’s water off a duck’s back’, that rumours are nothing compared to the amount of positivity you receive, so just treat them as kala teekas and move on.”

Abhishek calls Aishwarya a ‘football hooligan’

Abhishek, who owns the football franchise Chennaiyin FC and plays the sport as well, calls Aishwarya a “complete football hooligan” who “shouts and screams at the players” while watching a live game.’ Sharing an experience from one of their first dates at a Chelsea match, Abhishek had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “A bit unusual. But she went ballistic! She completely got into the game. Now it’s tough to take her anywhere because she starts screaming and shouting at the players...”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at an event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek communicate a lot, no matter if it’s an argument or a discussion

Aishwarya had once shared one of the secrets behind their rock-solid relationship. Aishwarya had told Famously Filmfare in an interview, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but…”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana initiated first kiss, calls wife Tahira Kashyap more jealous and annoying

Aishwarya found it ‘bizarre’ to play bride onscreen soon after getting engaged in real life

Aishwarya was shooting for Jodhaa Akbar when she got engaged to Abhishek and the two got married soon after. Sharing about how she was in a similar zone in both her personal and professional life at the time, Aishwarya told Famously Filmfare in an interview, “Ashutosh (Gowariker) is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah’. Meanwhile, Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) gave me an excited thumbs up. We’re doing Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre.”

Abhishek on Aishwarya siding with his mother against him

In an interview with DNA, Abhishek had revealed how Aishwarya teams up with his mother Jaya Bachchan against him by bonding in Bengali. “Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more