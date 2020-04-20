Ayushmann Khurrana initiated first kiss, calls wife Tahira Kashyap more jealous and annoying

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:20 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are spending some quality time together as the actor is keeping indoors amid lockdown. The couple recently participated in a rapidfire where they had to answer questions about their personal life and how much they knew each other.

Ayushmann shared the fun video on Instagram and captioned it, “Who’s Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions.” In the video, the two can be seen claiming themselves to be a better kisser, funnier, more attractive and more hardworking than the other. The two were also confident that they were always right in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Tahira did agree to a few facts during the rapid fire. The couple confessed that Ayushmann initiated the first kiss and made the first move in their relationship but is more likely to forget anniversaries. The actor also accepted being more argumentative, embarrassing and a cry baby while being sick.

On the other hand, both of them agreed that Tahira was more annoying, jealous and had been in more car accidents. However, at the end of the video the couple were confident that Tahira was the better half in the relationship.

The couple are supporting a Delhi based non-profit organisation Gulmeher, which works to support women ragpickers. Talking about how they are helping them during lockdown, Ayushmann told ANI, “Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now.”

Also read: Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber claims she sleeps all day, is very lazy and her cooking is terrible

He added, “My interactions with them were my inspiration behind signing Article 15. A crisis like these impacts people like them the most and we need to protect them. In this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing our best to ensure they have all the basic requirements to sustain and stay safe by being at home.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more