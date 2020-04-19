On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary, 10 times he couldn't stop marvelling at her beauty

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. The two, who tied the knot in 2007, are among the most popular star couples of Bollywood.

Aishwarya and Abhishek starred in multiple movies together before they got married. Even after their wedding, they were seen in films like Guru and Ravan. The couple were expected to star together in Anurag Kashyaps Gulab Jamun but the project never took off.

While their fans are still longing to see them together again on the big screen, Aishwarya and Abhishek do treat their social media followers with a regular dose of their perfect married life. While Aishwarya is always ready to share a happy family picture, Abhishek often post gorgeous photos of his wife with a tonne of compliments. Check out 10 photos shared by Abhishek which prove that he is mesmerised by her beauty like all of us:

Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now! pic.twitter.com/r8zIUTsBV0 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2014

Speaking at India Today Conclave East in 2018, Abhishek had talked all about falling for Aishwarya. “I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that.”

Abhishek revealed that the two fell in love while doing the Muzaffar Ali film, Umraao Jaan. “Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” he said. Their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011 and is the apple of her parents’ eye.

Abhishek had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I’ve never asked who fell in love first, actually. I’ll have to ask her that. But the moment we got together we knew this was it...It’s not like we said ‘One minute, let the relationship marinate, we want time to get to know each other’.”

Aishwarya even told Filmfare two years ago how the news of engagement arrived when she was on sets of Jodhaa Akbar with co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ashutosh Gowariker. “Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’” Aishwarya said, while Hrithik, gave her an excited thumbs up. Aishwarya remembered that the crew was filming the Khwaja Mere Khwaja scene that day and how bizarre the experience was, considering that the scene was also about a wedding. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

