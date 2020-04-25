Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi calls him an elephant after declaring him a ‘buddha’, Bollywood can’t laugh more. Watch

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 08:29 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they ended up calling the filmmaker an elephant.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to Instagram and shared a video featuring the twins Yash and Roohi, wearing matching striped T-shirts. In the adorable video, Karan asks Roohi, “Alright, we are going to play a game. Roohi tell me if you would want to be an animal, which animal would you be?”

To which the toddler replies, “Peppa”

“Okay, you want to become Peppa Pig,” and asks Yash “What would you want to become?”

“Peppa Pa,” the 3-year-old replies laughingly.

Karan then asks them if their “’dadda’ would be an animal, which one he would be?”

Roohi replies, “Elephant.” And then teases him while smiling and says “Hi! Elephant”

The filmmaker replied laughingly, “What? Thank you so much, you made me an elephant.”

The My Name is Khan director captioned the post as, “Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa”

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 2 lakh views within an hour of being posted. Celebrity followers including Lisa Haydon, Smriti Irani and Manish Malhotra reacted to the video with hearts and smileys. Bipasha Basu wrote, “These munchkins are toooo cute.” Lara Dutta commented, “They’re such a blast Karan!!”

Earlier, Johar shared another glimpse of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi in the latest edition of his Lockdown with the Johars series. In the video, KJo’s little daughter adorably called her ‘dadda’ buddha (elderly) because of his grey hair amid lockdown while Yash says was seen going to London.

(With HT inputs)

