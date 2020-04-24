e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan celebrates 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shower him with love. See pics

Varun Dhawan celebrates 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shower him with love. See pics

Varun Dhawan rang in 33rd birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at his house at midnight. He was accompanied only by his family amid the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan during the cake-cutting ceremony.
Varun Dhawan during the cake-cutting ceremony.
         

Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday and enjoyed his midnight birthday celebrations with a cake-cutting ceremony at home. The actor cut a heart-shaped birthday cake as he blew out the candles in the presence of his family.

Varun shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations on his Instagram stories. While one picture of the actor shows him posing ahead of the cake-cutting ceremony, another picture gives a closer look at the homemade cake. He also went through all the birthday wishes extended by his industry friends and co-stars.

Karan Johar wished him by sharing a picture of him kissing the actor on his forehead. “Happy birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child,” he captioned it.

His Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi wished him with a behind the scenes picture from the sets of the film. She wrote, “Omg this is one of my fav pics of us!!! I wish you all the best boo boo. Many more years of success, good health, happiness and laughter.” The picture shows Nora striking a glamourous pose for the camera with an indifferent Varun staring at the ceiling.

Banita Sandhu, his co-star in Shoojit Sircar’s October, also wished him with a BTS picture from the sets of the film. She wrote, “Happy birthday you absolute superstar. Thank you for being the wonderful caring person that you are and always feeding me whenever I got hungry. Forever my Dan.” Varun shared her birthday message on his Instagram stories and replied to her, “Hope you and your sheep are good.”

Varun also announced that he will celebrate his birthday with his fans by conducting a live chat on Instagram at 4pm on Friday.

Also read: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: His 10 best pics with girlfriend Natasha Dalal before their impending wedding

Varun is currently in lockdown with his family at his residence in Mumbai. He was rumoured to be planning for a grand wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal this summer until the country was put under a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and will now be seen in his father David Dhawan’s directorial, the Coolie No 1 remake.

