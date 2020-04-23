Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: His 10 best pics with girlfriend Natasha Dalal before their impending wedding

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:20 IST

Varun Dhawan turns 33 this year and will be ringing in his birthday at home in the company of his family. If the rumours were true and the country wasn’t put under a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the actor would have been getting married to his girlfriend Natasha Dalal this summer. It may even be his last birthday as a bachelor.

Varun has been dating his childhood friend since several years and was rumoured to be planning a grand wedding. The two are often spotted at parties, events and family functions. They had even flown to Switzerland for an intimate vacation to ring in the New Year.

Varun is yet to tie the knot with Natasha but already considers her a part of his family. When Natasha had accompanied his parents to a wedding last year, he had told Filmfare, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Without taking her name, Varun had also talked about his love life during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. He had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

While there is still some time for the two to zero in on a wedding date, here are some of their memorable pictures.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on working with Aishwarya Rai: ‘It’s a shame the most beautiful woman in the world was my sister’

Natasha, who is a designer by profession, had told Hello! magazine in an interview, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she had added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more