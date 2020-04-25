e-paper
Home / TV / Saif Ali Khan wants sexier title for Amazon series Dilli: ‘Should be something like House of Cards, not just a geographical location’

Saif Ali Khan wants sexier title for Amazon series Dilli: ‘Should be something like House of Cards, not just a geographical location’

Saif Ali Khan wants a better, sexier title for his upcoming Amazon Prime Original series Dilli.

tv Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan will play a politician in Dilli.
Saif Ali Khan will play a politician in Dilli.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan is not on board about the title choice for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original series Dilli. He says the title should be something sexier.

Saif spoke about the show in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand recently. “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Taandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Taandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location,” he said.

 

Saif plays a politician in the upcoming series which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover. “The idea behind the show was that in India we reallylive politics and we have a strong political system. We have had films like Rajneeti or whatever. Just to have a show set in Lutyen’s Delhi and also JNU--with changed names of course,” he said, adding that the show will be about dirty politics, students politics, murders, sex scandals and more.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol: ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

The show is created by Ali Abbas Zafar and has already completed shoot. Saif says that Amazon was happy with the final cut and only a bit of dubbing work is to be finalised.

Saif was last seen on the digital platform in the second season of Sacred Games, which did not rake in as much praise as the first season. Talking about the possibility of a sequel, Saif said there could be a spin-off focussing on his character Sartaj Singh chasing down the mafia.

