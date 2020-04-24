Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur will be devastated when lockdown ends as he makes a cameo in another interview

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:58 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan knows his son Taimur will be devastated when the lockdown finally lifts. Thought the little boy misses playing with his friends, he will miss his parently dearly when they return to work.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Saif said, “Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus.”

Saif agreed that while it is an advantage to be able to spend time with his kids, he can’t say it for all parents. “Some of us might be having a tough time yaar,” he said.

During the interview, Taimur once again made a guest appearance, asking his dad about a picture. Saif asked him what he wanted but Taimur went about his way quickly enough.

Also read: Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

At the India Today E-Conclave, Saif said about Taimur, “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown.”

Saif’s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor often posts pictures of him and Taimur on Instagram. She recently shared a photo of the two as they painted a wall in their balcony.

Follow @htshowbiz for more