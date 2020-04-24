e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur will be devastated when lockdown ends as he makes a cameo in another interview

Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur will be devastated when lockdown ends as he makes a cameo in another interview

Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur made an adorable appearance in yet another interview of the actor. Here’s what the actor said about him.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taimur decided to say hello during one of Saif Ali Khan’s interviews.
Taimur decided to say hello during one of Saif Ali Khan’s interviews.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan knows his son Taimur will be devastated when the lockdown finally lifts. Thought the little boy misses playing with his friends, he will miss his parently dearly when they return to work.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Saif said, “Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus.”

 

Saif agreed that while it is an advantage to be able to spend time with his kids, he can’t say it for all parents. “Some of us might be having a tough time yaar,” he said.

During the interview, Taimur once again made a guest appearance, asking his dad about a picture. Saif asked him what he wanted but Taimur went about his way quickly enough.

 

Also read: Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

At the India Today E-Conclave, Saif said about Taimur, “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown.”

Saif’s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor often posts pictures of him and Taimur on Instagram. She recently shared a photo of the two as they painted a wall in their balcony.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Coronavirus outbreak under control in country, says govt
Live: Coronavirus outbreak under control in country, says govt
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news