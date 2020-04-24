Saif Ali Khan responds to Ranbir Kapoor’s statement that he won’t join Twitter as he has nothing to say: ‘Neither does anyone else’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:14 IST

Looks like Kareena Kapoor has inspired her whole family to join Instagram as well. After the actor’s new Instagram account was crowned a hit with the fans, her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore also wishes to join the photo sharing app.

Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan talked about his own ideas on joining Instagram in a chat with journalist Rajeev Masand. He said, “I was just talking to my mother and she was saying should she join Instagram. I said ‘Yeah, but you’ll have to share pictures you know.’ She said ‘Yeah. I need to get to Pataudi and my roses and share that.’”

“I said if she gets on it, I might get on it as well,” he added.

Saif said he would not join social media just because every body is on it. He also said that he is most likely to join Instagram rather than Twitter as he is not a fan of arguing with people. Instead, he loves clicking pictures of things he likes.

The actor was told that Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he would not join social media as he ‘did not have anything intelligent to say.’ Saif replied that Ranbir may have been making a snarky remark at those who are on social media by saying that. “There is an edge to his statement...I don’t want to put thoughts into his head... which is that neither does anyone else really (have anything important to say on social media) and they probably should not be on it,” he said.

Saif added to the conversation about celebrities posting their workout videos online, saying that it is quite ‘mindless’. He said that maybe the celebs’ fans who like watching the videos but it gets boring after a while.

Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan had shared a video, asking her friends from Bollywood to stop sharing workout videos.Stars such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have shared videos of their exercise routine from the lockdown.

