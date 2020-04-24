e-paper
Kareena Kapoor: 'It gets to me that people are looking at what I'm wearing all the time'

Kareena Kapoor: ‘It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time’

Kareena Kapoor, who has been posting unfiltered pictures on Instagram, has said that she also wants to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes her comfortable.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor shared this candid picture of herself on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor shared this candid picture of herself on Instagram.
         

Kareena Kapoor is pleased to spend all her time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur amid lockdown. The actor, who made her debut on social media this year, has been serving unadulterated glimpses of their life in quarantine with almost no filters. She has now given an explanation behind her candid shots on Instagram.

Talking about how she also prefers to keep it easy in life, the actor told Bombay Times in an interview, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Kareena recently shared an unexpected selfie of her bewildered look as she witnessed Saif and Taimur being involved in an activity in their balcony. She captioned it, “Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess.”

Taimur and Saif Ali Khan painting in their balcony.
Taimur and Saif Ali Khan painting in their balcony.

Around the same time, she shared proof of what was actually going on in her balcony. She posted a picture of Taimur painting on the wall and captioned it, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Another was a picture of Saif painting flowers on a door in the balcony. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...” she captioned it.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal shares poem by fan, it traces his journey from refusing job offer to featuring in Uri. See here

Kareena was just seen in a short but pivotal role of a police officer in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s big-budget directorial, Takht.

