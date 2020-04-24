Vicky Kaushal shares poem by fan, it traces his journey from refusing job offer to featuring in Uri. See here

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has shared a poem written by one of his fans about his journey as an actor from his debut film Masaan to his biggest blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sharing the poem on Instagram along with a collage of his five characters from various films, he replied to his fan, “this is really sweet. Thank You!”

The poem talks about how he gave up a job opportunity to fulfil his dream of living his life on the film sets and never gave up. It bears a special mention about how he infused life in his five most popular characters: Deepak in Masaan, Iqbal in Raazi, Kamli in Sanju, Vicky in Manmarziyaan and Vihaan. It also includes how his father’s advice, mother’s aloo ke paranthe and brother’s support were by his side as he climbed the ladder of success.

The fan ended the poem with a message that read, “There’s a saying “jahaan chah wahan raah (where there is a will, there’s a way)” in which I strongly believe . @vickykaushal09 Thank you for letting the world know some beautiful people who had there own battles .. P.s-deepak from masaan be my favourite of all times.”

His fans also loved the poem and congratulated him for his success. Referring to the five characters, a fan wrote, “And you rocked each one of them.” Another asked, “All time something different, how?” A fan came up with a caption for the collage, ”Shades of Vicky.”

Vicky had once told PTI about working with mostly debutant directors. “I owe my career to debutant directors, so I’m quite used to working with first timers. I just read the script and if I am sold on that, I meet the director to understand his vision. If I sense clarity and vision there, that’s what I am sold to. I was also a newcomer at one point of time, I’m only four years old here. I am no veteran. Every film is a new film. I am as new as the director for that film and story. We have to work with that spirit. I tried to bring out the same fire in every film that I had in my first film.”

Vicky is all set to play Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic on the revolutionary, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam. He also has Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.

