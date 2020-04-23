Vicky Kaushal slams ‘baseless rumours’ that he violated lockdown, got reprimanded by police

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal was recently made the subject of rumours that he violated the lockdown and stepped out of his house. He clarified on Twitter that the news of him getting reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules of the lockdown is completely false.

“There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice,” the actor tweeted.

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

Not too long ago, Sonakshi Sinha was believed to have violated the rules of the lockdown and shot for a television show, after Vivek Agnihotri shared a newspaper clipping of her stepping out of a studio in Mumbai. She clarified that it was an old picture and told him that, being from the industry, he should know that all shoots were stalled.

Sonakshi also tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Twitter handles and asked how she could stop people from spreading baseless rumours, which sparked a war of words between her and Vivek.

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan was also slammed for setting a “bad example”, when he tweeted a picture of himself shaking hands with a policeman. Neither of them was wearing masks in the photo. “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor,” a Twitter user wrote. Varun then clarified that it was an old picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s building Oberoi Springs has been partially sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after an 11-year-old resident tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a recent report. The apartment complex also houses several other celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prabhudeva.

