Vicky Kaushal reveals he has suffered sleep paralysis: ‘Experienced it couple of times, damn scary’

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:17 IST

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed he has experienced sleep paralysis quite a few times and added it is “damn scary”. He also revealed moments that scare him. Vicky conducted an AMA on Instagram and responded to all questions.

One of his fans asked, “Did you ever experience a bhoot in real?” Vicky then responses, “I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times... it’s damn scary. Read about it!”

Sleep paralysis is a temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or upon waking. An episodes involves not being able to speak or move while falling asleep or upon waking. This usually lasts one or two minutes and is often frightening.

The actor also claimed he is “the biggest fattu” when it comes to horror films and stories. A fan asked him if he was scared of ghosts and he replied, “I’m the biggest fattu in the world when it comes to horror films or stories! “

Asked if he was scared while shooting Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Vicky replied, “Quite difficult to not feel scared after hearing that!” He also posted a video we see Vicky gearing up for an underwater shoot as the trainer tells the actor, “There will be a few moments where you are gonna feel you’re gonna die.”

Vicky’s latest release, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship hit screens earlier this year. The film didn’t fare well with the audience or the critics; it will now be released on Amazon Prime Video. Talking about his own fears regarding horror stories, Vicky said recently, “I was never a ‘horror-film friendly’ actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear.”

