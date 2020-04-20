Vicky Kaushal says he used to run out of the room if a horror movie was on before he did Bhoot

Actor Vicky Kaushal made his debut in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship earlier this year. He says there was a time when he was not a "horror-film friendly" actor.

The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship. "I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," said Vicky.

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It was poorly received by critics, and underperformed at the box office.

