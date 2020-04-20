e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal says he used to run out of the room if a horror movie was on before he did Bhoot

Vicky Kaushal says he used to run out of the room if a horror movie was on before he did Bhoot

Actor Vicky Kaushal has said that he used to run out of the room if a horror movie was on before he signed on to star in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Vicky Kaushal during the promotions of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.
Actor Vicky Kaushal during the promotions of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.(IANS)
         

Actor Vicky Kaushal made his debut in the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship earlier this year. He says there was a time when he was not a "horror-film friendly" actor.

The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship. "I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," said Vicky.

 

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt also pledge support against Covid-19

The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It was poorly received by critics, and underperformed at the box office.

