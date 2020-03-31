Vicky Kaushal donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt also pledge support against Covid-19

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal has donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund to do his bit for the lesser privileged amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor shared a note on Instagram about his donation.

He wrote, “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future.”

Alia Bhatt also pledged her support for the cause. She wrote on her Instagram account, “At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat covid-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe. I also pledge contributions to the PM-Cares fund and the chief minister’s relief fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan has also come forward to donate for the cause. She donated for the PM-Cares fund as well as Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

She penned a note on Instagram which read, “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic.” She shared the note with the caption, “Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead. #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Among the many celebrities who have recently pledged to donate to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic are Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka and Nick donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

