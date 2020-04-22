Milind Soman skips rope with 81-year-old mother amid lockdown, says ‘you are old only when you think you are’, watch

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:23 IST

Actor Milind Soman has be posting motivating posts through the coronavirus lockdown. His latest video is sure to inspire many more. The video is from his family’s daily exercise regimen.

It shows Milind with his 81-year old mother Usha as the duo takes to skipping on their terrace for healthy living. Sharing it, Milind also added one is as old as one thinks. He said: “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra”. In the clip, Usha, wearing a sari, skips in absolute control, while her son gives her company.

Fans will recall that a while back, Milind had posted a video, where his mother and his wife Ankita could be seen hopping on their terrace and racing against each other in a fun video. Sharing that video, Milind had written: “28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha.”

Milind is passionate about fitness and often takes off on various runs and marathons across the country, invariably bare feet. What’s more, in many stretches of his runs, his mother and Ankita too give him company.

Milind and Ankita have also been posting pictures on festivals, like the recent Rongali Bihu. A big festival in Ankita’s home state Assam, Milind was sen happily participating in festivities amid lockdown. Sharing a picture with his wife, he had written: “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!”

