Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal, Kashmera Shah’s apartment complex in lockdown after Covid-19 positive case detected: ‘Mood is very tense’

Vicky Kaushal, Kashmera Shah’s apartment complex in lockdown after Covid-19 positive case detected: ‘Mood is very tense’

Vicky Kaushal and Kashmera Shah’s building has been partially locked down by the BMC after a child tested positive for Covid-19, say reports.

Apr 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vicky Kaushal and Kashmera Shah’s building is in lockdown.
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and 16 other celebrities’ building in Mumbai is now under partial lockdown after a resident was found Covid-19 positive.

According to a report in SpotBoye.com, the building is near Fame Adlabs, Oberoi Springs. An 11-year-old girl was found positive for the coronavirus in the complex. Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza’s wife used to live there earlier and said that she, too, has heard about a case of Covid-19 in the building.

The building is also home to the following: Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva. It has been sanitised by the BMC and only partially sealed.

Speaking to Spotboye, Kashmera said, “The mood is very tense out here. Honestly, we were always following the lockdown orders completely.”

Vicky is in lockdown with his parents and brother Sunny. He has been sharing regular photos and videos of himself cleaning fans and cooking omelettes. He recently shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother commented that their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year. Vicky also has Karan Johar’s Takht in which he will play Aurangzeb.

