Taapsee Pannu shares pic of when she dressed up as a bride for Manmarziyaan, reveals what was on her mind

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:47 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared yet another story from the making of her 2018 film Manmarziyaan. The actor has shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself, dressed as a Sikh bride in a pink salwar kameez while waiting to give her shot.

Sharing what she was really thinking while being decked up as the bride, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I’m sitting n thinking........end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Neena Gupta reacted to the post, “What a picture.”

Taapsee had played the role of free-spirited girl named Rumi in Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as the two male leads.

A few days ago, Taapsee had shared her experience of working with Anurag on the film. She wrote, “Anyone who works with Anurag will shatter the image he/she has built about him over years of watching his work. A penguin who gets happy with smallest of things and cracks the poorest of jokes, has the brightest of smiles (unlike the ‘dark’ films he is known for ) and goes with ZERO prep on set... n now I’m gonna get a stinking message from him as soon as he reads this but he knows I love him.”

Manmarziyaan had received mixed reviews from critics. It revolved around Rumi’s search for love and choosing between her carefree boyfriend and a reliable husband.

