Boney Kapoor, ex-wife Mona Shourie join little Arjun Kapoor in rare throwback photo from Anil Kapoor's birthday bash

Boney Kapoor, ex-wife Mona Shourie join little Arjun Kapoor in rare throwback photo from Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash

A picture of Anil Kapoor celebrating his 38th birthday has surfaced online. The photo also features Boney Kapoor, Mona Shourie, Arjun Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor celebrating his 38th birthday with his family and close friends.
Anil Kapoor celebrating his 38th birthday with his family and close friends.
         

A vintage photograph from actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations 25 years ago is doing the rounds on the internet. Apart from a cheerful Anil, the picture also features his brother, producer Boney Kapoor along with his ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor and their son, actor Arjun Kapoor. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi are also seen.

Journalist Bhawana Somaaya shared the rare photograph on her Twitter account and revealed that Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor was behind the camera. “#SaturdaySpecial @anilkspoor bdsy in1994 when @azmishabana18 wore short hair and @javedjaduofficial was not yet grey, @boney.kapoor #Mona we’re together @arjunkapoor was a baby. Sab time time ki baatein hain. @kapoor.sunita not in frame coz she is clicking grp pic b4 Selfie days,” she wrote.

The picture was taken in 1994, when Arjun was nine years old and Boney was still married to Mona. They got divorced in 1996 and she died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

 

Also read: On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary, 10 times he couldn’t stop marvelling at her beauty

Last month, Arjun penned an emotional note on Mona’s eighth death anniversary and said that his and sister Anshula Kapoor’s worlds were “shattered” when she passed away. He also regretted not spending enough time with her in her last days, as he was busy prepping and shooting for his debut film, Ishaqzaade.

“The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted,” he wrote.

