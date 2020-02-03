e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor on playing an over 50-year-old cop in Malang: I said ‘let me leave my real grey hair’

Anil Kapoor on playing an over 50-year-old cop in Malang: I said ‘let me leave my real grey hair’

Anil Kapoor, who will be seen playing a cop in Malang, said he wanted to be little more fun and watchable and therefore he has tried to make it as interesting as he could.

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2020 09:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor plays a dark character in Malang.
Anil Kapoor plays a dark character in Malang.
         

Actor Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s favourite cops, thanks to his roles in movies such as Ram Lakhan and Race. He has donned the khaki uniform once again for his upcoming film Malang.

Bollywood has had many actors essaying the role of police officers. Asked what makes him a different cop in Malang, Anil told IANS here: “My early memories of cop is Ardh Satya. Om Puri gave one of his finest performances in it. I was really shaken up when I saw the film. I really loved the film. Om was terrific as a police officer.

“Then of course, there was Zanjeer which was a mainstream commercial film. After that I think it was Ram Lakhan - a mainstream commercial film where I played a cop who just wanted to be rich, even if he had to go against the system. I did other films as well where I played a cop”, he said.

The list of actors playing police officers in films goes on. “There is Ajay (Devgn) who played a cop in Singham, Salman (Khan) in Dabangg. When this role (in Malang) was offered to me, first I said ‘let me not do this role because I have already played a cop’. There is a tendency of people saying that ‘You are playing a cop again’,” he said.

But then he realised that “cop is something that you can play again and again”. Sharing an example from Hollywood, he said: “Clint Eastwood has played so many of these roles (cop roles) like in Dirty Harry.”

Talking abut his role, Anil said: “It is a pretty dark role. I said ‘I have not played such a dark character’. I wanted to be little more fun and watchable also. It’s a commercial film. I have tried to make it as interesting as I could.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Mohit Suri ‘has Emraan Hashmi lost his kissing powers?’, Aditya-Krushna recreate Aashiqui 2 scene

His look in the upcoming film has already got a thumbs up from many people. Did he give inputs to his cop look, he said: “Yes, it is a collaborative look. Mohit (Suri) wanted an all-black look but I said ‘No, you know all-black... I am playing a cop so it might not look real. It might look slightly stylised’. “Then I added the cop shirt. The red glasses was his (Mohit’s) idea. The tattoo was also his idea,” he added.

He let his natural grey hair shine in the film. “There is a lot of anger which he (his character) has towards the department, the system and a lot of anger towards Goa. He feels that Goa is not the way it used to be. Keeping all this in mind, I thought my hair and all should be dishevelled and he is 50 plus, so he should look like he is 50 plus. I have grey hair. I said ‘Let me leave my real grey hair’, which you see in the film. It’s not artificial,” Anil said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news