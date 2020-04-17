Arjun Kapoor on wedding plans with Malaika Arora: ‘Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?’

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 09:02 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor held a virtual date with a few fans on Thursday and raised funds to feed 300 daily wage earners’ families for a month. In another live interview with Bollywood Hungama, fans asked him questions about his work and also his personal life.

One fan asked about his wedding plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun gave a witty reply. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

“Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it,” Arjun said. The couple have been dating for over a year now and are often spotted together on dates and at holidays.

Arjun was also asked about what sets Malaika apart, he said, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.” He added, “ With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”

Arjun’s virtual date with fans happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families affected by Covid-19 pandemic for a month. “Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory.I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30 minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families,” Arjun said.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-Cares Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

