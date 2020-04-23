Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur is dealing with the lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:00 IST

If you are active on social media, you cannot have missed pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan doing fun activities with their little one, Taimur, amid the lockdown. In a recent interaction, Saif opened up about how Taimur is coping with being at home.

At the India Today E-Conclave, Saif said that the entire family was enjoying spending quality time together. Talking about Taimur, the actor said, “He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown.”

Kareena, who joined Instagram last month, has been sharing sneak peeks of her time at home with Saif and Taimur. Recently, she shared pictures of the two of them giving the house a makeover.

Sharing a photo of Saif painting on one of the walls, Kareena quipped, “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like…” She also posted a photo of Taimur painting on another wall and wrote, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.”

Kareena has also been sharing pictures of Taimur’s artworks and calling him her “in-house Picasso”. She was seen wearing a handmade necklace made out of pasta by him, as well.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares ‘best advice’ Kareena Kapoor gave him amid lockdown and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena contributed to a number of relief funds - the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. In a statement shared on Instagram, they urged everyone to donate, as “every rupee matters”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more