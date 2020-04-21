Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor is a ‘born movie star’ who thinks like a Hollywood actor

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:44 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan heaped praises on wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, saying that she is a born movie star and that she thinks like a Hollywood actor.

“She always looked like a movie star,” Saif said during an India Today e-conclave session. “When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It’s just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good.”

Saif also applauded Kareena’s decision to play a supporting role in Udta Punjab, and said that she thinks like a Hollywood actor. “Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium.”

Saif has himself played several supporting roles, most prominently in Dil Chahta Hai, which also featured Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna. He said that he was always conscious of being in the midst of such great actors. “Everyone was taking Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna very seriously,” he said. “They are really good actors. I was never intimidated by them but I was always conscious of the fact that I am working with such powerful actors. So, I should better know what I am doing. I guess it worked out well.”

Saying that he thinks Kareena is ‘super cool’, Saif added that she’s the one encouraging him to “cook something nice or wear something nice” during the lockdown.

Saif in an appearance on Kareena’s What Women Want talk show had spoken about the challenges a female actor faces in the industry after marriage. “I remember you and I used to talk before we got married about the impact it would have on, particularly a female actor’s career,” he said in a video from the episode, released on YouTube. “I used to give you my mother’s example of how it didn’t, and you said times have changed, but maybe they haven’t changed.”

