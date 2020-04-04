Saif Ali Khan says he’s asked Kareena Kapoor to teach him yoga, chases Taimur around the house for a good workout

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently quarantining with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur at their home, has said that he is trying to coax Kareena into giving him yoga lessons during the lockdown. In a new interview, Saif also said that chasing Taimur around the house is another way that of getting a good workout.

He told Mumbai Mirror, “I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid around the house is also a good workout.”

Saif added, “I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I’m the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it’s all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the all the time, my son is having a blast.”

The actor said that he’s spending time by reading old classics, listening to music, catching up with family on video call. In the evenings, Saif said that he enjoys watching a show or a new movie, and then it’s time for bed.

In the interview, Saif compared the lockdown with a voyage on a 19th century ship. “You can see the land from afar but you are separated from it by an expanse of water,” he said.

