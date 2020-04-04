e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says he’s asked Kareena Kapoor to teach him yoga, chases Taimur around the house for a good workout

Saif Ali Khan says he’s asked Kareena Kapoor to teach him yoga, chases Taimur around the house for a good workout

Saif Ali Khan has said that he is coaxing wife Kareena Kapoor to teach him yoga. Otherwise, chasing Taimur around the house is also a good workout.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur do a bit of gardening.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur do a bit of gardening.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently quarantining with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur at their home, has said that he is trying to coax Kareena into giving him yoga lessons during the lockdown. In a new interview, Saif also said that chasing Taimur around the house is another way that of getting a good workout.

He told Mumbai Mirror, “I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid around the house is also a good workout.”

 

Saif added, “I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I’m the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it’s all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the all the time, my son is having a blast.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

The actor said that he’s spending time by reading old classics, listening to music, catching up with family on video call. In the evenings, Saif said that he enjoys watching a show or a new movie, and then it’s time for bed.

In the interview, Saif compared the lockdown with a voyage on a 19th century ship. “You can see the land from afar but you are separated from it by an expanse of water,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news