Arjun Kapoor shares ‘best advice’ Kareena Kapoor gave him amid lockdown and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:45 IST

Arjun Kapoor revealed the advice that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave him during the lockdown, and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection. Arjun took to Instagram stories to share a meme with the words ‘Stay home, stay safe’ on it. Only, instead of the word ‘safe’, he used a picture of Saif and joked, “@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story.

In 2016, Arjun and Kareena worked together in R Balki’s Ki and Ka, and have shared a friendly equation since. The film flipped gender stereotypes and saw him playing a house-husband, while she was seen as a career-oriented woman.

Earlier this month, as Ki and Ka completed four years of its release, Arjun shared a video in which he thanked fans for giving the film so much love and said that he was on board after hearing just one line, that his character wanted to ‘become like his mother’. He also urged men to help women with household chores during the lockdown.

Kareena hilariously trolled him and commented, “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Arjun accepted the challenge saying, “Waah. Done deal.”

Recently, Arjun went on a 30-minute virtual dinner date with five lucky bidders, for a noble cause. The funds raised will be used to feed the families of daily wage workers, who are unable to earn a living during the lockdown. Through the virtual date, a sum of Rs 5 lakh was raised, which will be used to feed the families of 300 workers for a month.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been self-isolating with husband Saif and their son Taimur at their residence in Mumbai. She has been in constant touch with her girl gang, including sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, and often shares pictures of their video calls on Instagram. She has also been documenting her day-to-day activities on the photo-sharing platform.

