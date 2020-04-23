e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor shares ‘best advice’ Kareena Kapoor gave him amid lockdown and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection

Arjun Kapoor shares ‘best advice’ Kareena Kapoor gave him amid lockdown and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection

Arjun Kapoor shared the “best advice” given to him by Kareena Kapoor Khan during the lockdown, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share the advice that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave him.
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share the advice that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave him.
         

Arjun Kapoor revealed the advice that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave him during the lockdown, and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection. Arjun took to Instagram stories to share a meme with the words ‘Stay home, stay safe’ on it. Only, instead of the word ‘safe’, he used a picture of Saif and joked, “@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story.
Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story.

In 2016, Arjun and Kareena worked together in R Balki’s Ki and Ka, and have shared a friendly equation since. The film flipped gender stereotypes and saw him playing a house-husband, while she was seen as a career-oriented woman.

Earlier this month, as Ki and Ka completed four years of its release, Arjun shared a video in which he thanked fans for giving the film so much love and said that he was on board after hearing just one line, that his character wanted to ‘become like his mother’. He also urged men to help women with household chores during the lockdown.

Kareena hilariously trolled him and commented, “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Arjun accepted the challenge saying, “Waah. Done deal.”

 

Recently, Arjun went on a 30-minute virtual dinner date with five lucky bidders, for a noble cause. The funds raised will be used to feed the families of daily wage workers, who are unable to earn a living during the lockdown. Through the virtual date, a sum of Rs 5 lakh was raised, which will be used to feed the families of 300 workers for a month.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been self-isolating with husband Saif and their son Taimur at their residence in Mumbai. She has been in constant touch with her girl gang, including sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, and often shares pictures of their video calls on Instagram. She has also been documenting her day-to-day activities on the photo-sharing platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news