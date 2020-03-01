Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur goes backyard farming with a chef. Watch cute video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:43 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur appears to have a green thumb. The toddler was seen enjoying a good time at an organic farm, picking vegetables and herbs with a chef.

Chef Vijay Chauhan posted multiple videos and pictures of Taimur in what appears to be a backyard farm. They cut herbs with scissors, picked cabbage and more vegetables. Through it all, Taimur was seen dressed in a special tiny chef’s apron.

“When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for him self. He loves Cooking, Taimur love’s to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden, We believe to produce local fresh vegetables. Eat healthy Stay healthy live long,” chef Vijay wrote in his post.

Taimur’s fans couldn’t help but fawn over the adorable video. “This is the sweetest thing i saw. Taimurii habeebii god bless him. this video’s made my day thank you for sharing,” read one comment. “Baby is experiencing something new,” wrote another.

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Earlier in November, the chef had also shared pictures with Kareena and Taimur when they were staying at his hotel in Chandigarh. Kareena was there for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. “It was a great pleasure to meet #actress #bollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and She attend cookery sessions about ice cream and cup cakes.#taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his Mom,” chef Vijay had posted.

Kareena often takes Taimur along to film sets. Over the weekend, pictures of her and Saif shooting for an advert while Taimur looked on, went viral on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more