Sonali Bendre shares emotional post on World Cancer Day, calls it ‘the journey of knowing who I am’. Watch video

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:29 IST

Actor Sonali Bendre on World Cancer Day has shared a video on Instagram, tracing her journey with the disease. Sonali was diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago.

In the video, a collection of her photographs as a cancer patient, she says, “Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It’s been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let’s remind us that cancer doesn’t define us.”

She captioned the post, “Note to self. P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay.”

Sonali’s post got a lot of love from her friends and followers. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kahsyap, who is herself a cancer survivor, wrote in the comments section, “You gorgeous courageous you inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you!” Neelam Kothari called Sonali, “Courageous, strong and beautiful!!” Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza left heart emojis in the comments.

In 2018, Sonali had written on Instagram that she’d been diagnosed with cancer. “I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful,” she’d written.

