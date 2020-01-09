Sonali Bendre fears about future of son post JNU attacks: ‘The rage that is building, does not bode well for all of us’

Jan 09, 2020

Actor Sonali Bendre has penned a thoughtful post after the attacks on universities and their aftermath. The actor has expressed fears as a parent, wondering what the future holds for her child in such an environment.

She began her post, saying, “As a parent as I look out at the world today and I am uncertain of what the future holds for my child. Yes, I am very disturbed - the world is on fire quite literally.”

Expressing her concern over the building rage, she wrote, “What should have been a chance for an open dialogue turned into a violent push of certain ideologies. The repeated attacks on educational institutions has shaken me and young India. The rage that is building, does not bode well for all of us and I find myself unable to dismiss my fears. Myriad questions crowd my thinking, with no clear answers, Are there any?”

The actor has called out for peace as the country gears up to celebrate the Republic Day on January 26. “As we unfurl our tricolour on our 70th Republic Day, let’s pledge to stem the violence and learn to choose peace,” she wrote.

Sonali is among several Bollywood celebrities who have raised their voice against the recent attacks on educational institutions. On Monday, Deepika Padukone had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with the students after the campus was attacked by a masked mob on Sunday. The actor, however, faced a backlash from a certain section of the society who warned to boycott her upcoming film, Chhapaak that releases on Friday.

Varun Dhawan, who has begun the promotions of his next release, Super Dancer 3D, also spoke on the issue in an interview to PTI, “Cannot stay neutral on such issues. It’s dangerous & sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this happens: Actor Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence.”

