Sonali Bendre, son Ranveer walk the bylanes of Amritsar where ‘Goldie Behl’s dad grew up’, visit Wagah border, see pics

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:44 IST

Actor Sonali Bendre, who celebrated her birthday on New Year’s day in Amritsar, visited many other places around the temple town with her family. These included a trip to Wagah border and a walk in the bylanes of the city.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali wrote how her husband Goldie Behl’s father grew up in Amritsar. She wrote: “We began the new year by embarking on an epic family trip to give thanks for everything we’ve been blessed with and to give our son a glimpse into his roots. The magnificent Golden Temple followed by a walk through the bylanes of Amritsar, where @goldiebehl’s dad grew up and finally a trip to the Wagah Border, the trip was everything we hoped it would be. Heading back home, feeling blessed and refreshed.”

Looking sweet in her short and wavy hair, wearing spectacles and staying warm in a big purple jacket and green sweater and pair of black jeans, Sonali looked relaxed and happy. Goldie is in a white hoodie. They are holding the Indian tricolour in their hands. In another picture, they stand with the border gate at Wagah to their back along with a number of police officials.

In another picture, the couple sit on the benches at the Wagah border with their son Ranveer. All are smiling at the camera. On the first day of 2020, the couple and their son visited the Golden Temple. Both Goldie and Ranveer wore orange-coloured Sikh turbans.

Sonali, who was diagnosed with high grade cancer in 2018, has become an inspiration to millions across the world. In July 2018, she had declared to the world that she is had been “diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised”, and how they “did not see coming”. From there on, hers has been an arduous journey of struggle and daily battle against the dreaded C. In December 2018, after nearly seven months in New York, the actor returned to India. Since then, she has become a motivational speaker of sorts, giving talks and lectures on the subject.

