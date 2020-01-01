Sonali Bendre spends birthday with husband Goldie Behl, son Ranveer at Amritsar’s Golden Temple. See family pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:43 IST

Actor Sonali Bendre has been an inspiration to many, thanks to her courageous fight against cancer. The actor celebrated her birthday with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer on January 1, posting pictures from their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar in Punjab.

Sharing one of the pictures, she simply wrote “2020”. The picture seems to be from the day before and, in it, she poses with Goldie, Ranveer and another lady, possibly her mother-in-law. Her friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished her on her birthday while Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis in the comments section.

Through the day, Sonali posted more pictures from the visit; in one, Ranveer stands with his back to the temple while in another Goldie and Sonali can be seen making their way to the temple premises. Another one is a tight shot of Ranveer and his mother.

Sonali has a grey cloth covering her head, while she also drapes a grey shawl around it. Both Goldie and Ranveer are in bright orange Sikh turbans in the pictures.

Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She informed the world about it in July that year, writing a long post on social media. She had written how she was “taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Recalling her time in a New York hospital in November, she had recently written: “This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list.”

Since her return from New York, Sonali is often spotted at various lectures and chat shows, talking about her experience of fighting cancer and turning into a motivational speaker. She is also often spotted at various charitable functions, especially for underprivileged children. At other times, she is seen lending support to teams participating in Tennis Premier league.

