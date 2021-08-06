Pooja Bhatt schools Twitter user for dismissing her views: ‘You call yourself a Shah Rukh Khan fan?’

Pooja Bhatt clapped back at a Twitter user who dismissed her views on rape. She asked him to learn a thing or two from Shah Rukh Khan, whose photo he had used as a display picture.

The original tweet by Pooja read, “Rape itself is a political act. It is not merely about gender violence. It is used to subjugate, persecute, humiliate, eventually exercise control.” Replying to this, a Twitter user wrote, “Aap is pe gyan mat pelie (Don’t give a lecture on this).”

Sharing a screenshot of the response, Pooja said that Shah Rukh never disregards women’s opinions, and asked the Twitter user to take a leaf out of his idol’s book.

“Aur aap mujhe ‘control’ karne ki koshish na kijiye. Aap #SRK ke fan hai? Unse kuch seekhiye. Woh Mahila ke vibhinn opinions ya ‘gyan’ ko dismiss Nahin karte hai. Warna unki Tasveer aapke DP se hata dijiye (Don’t try to ‘control’ me. You call yourself a Shah Rukh Khan fan? Learn from him. He never dismisses women’s opinions. If you cannot be like him, remove his photo as your profile picture).”

Aur aap mujhe ‘control’ karne ki koshish na kijiye. Aap #SRK ke fan hai? Unse kuch seekhiye. Woh Mahila ke vibhinn opinions ya ‘gyan’ ko dismiss Nahin karte hai. Warna unki Tasveer aapke DP se hata dijiye. pic.twitter.com/1psSLqBmJO — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 5, 2021





In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Pooja said that she does not have a team to share posts on her behalf and added that she handles all her social media accounts herself. She also opened up about trolls and said that she does not like to engage with them.

“But honestly, it’s their drama and I don’t like fighting with [trolls]. When someone tries to act mean, I’m like, ‘Sorry, but please form your sentences correctly and then I can argue back with you.’ You have to have a worthy opponent,” she said.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. She has acted in films such as Sadak, Chaahat, Zakhm and Border. She was most recently seen in the Netflix series Bombay Begums.