Shilpa Shetty's Monday started with high intensity dead-curl workout, know all about her process

Fitness enthusiast and actor Shilpa Shetty believes that a workout is beneficial for our bodies when it is significant. Keeping this mantra in mind, she started her Monday on an energetic note with a simple but significant exercise routine. The actor posted a video of herself doing dead-curls with a barbell and even shared her process.

Shilpa, dressed in an orange sports bra and printed tights, practised dead-curls at an indoor gym. She talked about the importance of practising exercises that are simple yet significant for our bodies. According to her, what may seem simple to a person, might be difficult for another. Therefore, it is necessary to practise a 'significantly effective workout.'

The mother-of-two, who is married to Raj Kundra, also talked about the exercise that she was doing in the 37-second-long clip. She said that dead-curls is a great exercise that works well on the lower body and arms. The actor added that she does 4 rounds of 1 min each with rest of only 30 seconds in between to make the routine work for her.

Shilpa captioned the post, "Keep it simple, but significant...be it your life decisions or your workout routine. What may merely look simple to another person, can be a significantly effective workout routine. The Dead-Curl sure is one! It works very well on the lower body and arms. It can also be used as an HIIT Drill for Cardio. Trust me, it'll work its magic. All you have to do is perform 4 rounds of 1 min each with a rest of only 30 seconds in between; and you will know what I mean. Give this high octane exercise a try to start your week fused with energy…raring to go."

Benefits of Dead-Curls:

Dead-curls are a full-body workout. Apart from the benefits that Shilpa listed, it also helps in building strength and developing coordination. This exercise focuses on the abs, biceps, glutes, hamstrings, shoulders, and triceps muscles.

