Vascular surgeon with 18 years of experience suggests 3 ways to keep your arteries ‘clean’: ‘Focus on getting enough…’

The World Health Organisation states that cardiovascular deaths are the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Most of the cardiovascular deaths, around four out of five cases, are due to heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these deaths happen in people under the age of 70. Much of heart health depends on the arteries. As per the American Heart Foundation, a blocked artery is responsible for heart attacks because it prevents proper blood flow. So to reduce heart attack risks, you need to begin by keeping your arteries ‘clean.’ Arteries are blocked by plaques, which cause them to stiffen and become narrow. Plaque buildup in the arteries causes heart attacks, making it extremely critical to keep your arteries clean. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Vadodora-based Dr Sumit Kapadia, vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist with over 18 years of experience, shared in a November 9 Instagram post three ways one can keep their arteries ‘clean.' ‘Clean’ may sound like a figure of speech, but with the right lifestyle habits, from exercise to diet, you can prevent artery blockage and subsequently also reduce risks of life-threatening medical emergencies like heart attacks and strokes.

"Here are the 3 ways, as Dr Kapadia revealed, you can keep your arteries ‘clean’:

1. Sufficient vitamin K2 intake

First up, Dr Kapadia suggested to ensure you are getting enough vitamin K2. Calcification is one of the reasons plaque builds up in the arteries. This vitamin helps counter that.

The surgeon explained how it works, “Focus on getting enough vitamin K2. This vitamin helps calcium move from the bloodstream to your bones, where it actually needs to go. And this helps to prevent calcification and hardening or stiffening of blood vessels.”

So how can you increase this vitamin's intake? The surgeon suggested adding sources like dairy products, eggs and fermented foods.

2. Reduced refined carbs from diet

Now that you know which nutrient you need to focus on, like vitamin K, let's take a look at a macronutrient you should cut down on. Dr Kapadia advised reducing refined carbohydrates from the diet. Most of the time, fats, even the healthy ones, get a bad rep, but the doctor alerted that excessive carbs can be much more harmful in the long run.

“Things like white bread, sugary food, and cold drinks may seem harmless compared to fats, but in the long run, high carbohydrates, high sugar, and rich foods will give rise to inflammation and stiffening in your blood vessels, leading to more artery blockages,” Dr Kapadia explained.

3. Move your body for at least 30 minutes every day

Lastly, physical activity needs to be a non-negotiable part of your day. Usually, physical activity is associated with weight loss or management, but it is also essential for keeping your arteries healthy.

Dr Kapadia suggested that one should commit to at least 30 minutes of physical activity. This prevents a sedentary lifestyle. He also named activities like walking, swimming, cycling or doing gym exercise or strength training, as these help improve blood circulation and in turn support a healthy cardiovascular system.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.