Did you know sauna therapy can protect heart health? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to go about it

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is outlining his personal sauna protocol, highlighting the potential cardiovascular gains and broader health benefits linked to regular sessions. In an Instagram video shared on February 10, the heart surgeon explains, “Regular sauna therapy has been shown to reduce cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality. If sauna therapy is something you’re interested in, start small and increase your time or temperature as your tolerance builds.”

Could sitting in a sauna do more than simply help you unwind? Growing research suggests that regular sauna therapy may support cardiovascular health , lower overall mortality risk and even potentially reduce the likelihood of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. While the practice may seem as simple as stepping into a heated room and sweating it out, experts say there is a right way to approach it. From managing temperature and timing to prioritising hydration, following a few essential rules can help you maximise the benefits safely.

Sauna hat Wearing a sauna hat is the first step in Dr London’s sauna protocol. He explains that it helps improve your heat tolerance, by protecting your hair and scalp from overheating. This keeps your brain cool, allowing you to remain in the sauna for longer without discomfort.

The heart surgeon highlights, “First, the hat. There's actually a reason that we wear the hat. The first is it actually will increase your tolerance to heat, which means you can stay in longer. Plus, it protects your hair and scalp, which I definitely need, and it looks incredibly cool.”

Hydration and electrolytes Much like an intense workout, a sauna session triggers heavy sweating and, according to Dr London, can result in losing up to two pounds of water weight. To prevent dehydration and restore balance, he makes sure to drink 24 to 32 ounces of water, while also replenishing key electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and magnesium.

He explains, “Next is hydration. After a heavy workout and a lot of sweating in the sauna, you lose more than just water. I throw a packet of grapefruit salt LMNT in here that replaces my sodium, potassium, magnesium. There's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night with terrible leg cramps. Think about your hydration and your electrolytes.”

Temperature, duration and frequency The cardiac surgeon also addresses the key questions: how hot, how long and how often. He recommends keeping the temperature between 80 and 90 degrees Celsius, staying in for 10 to 20 minutes, and repeating the session three to four times a week. He adds that a growing body of evidence suggests traditional Finnish saunas may offer greater benefits compared to infrared saunas.

Dr London explains, “Now, the most important questions. How hot? How long? How often? We like to set it anywhere from 175 to 195 degrees Fahrenheit, like to stay in anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes three to four times a week. That's where you get a consistent release of heat shock proteins so you can get that decrease in your overall cardiovascular risk, as well as a decrease in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. Not to mention, it gives me some time alone - fairly simple routine, good data to support doing it, and it makes you feel great.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.